Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 586 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 6,017,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,360. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

