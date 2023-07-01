Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

