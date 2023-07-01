Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.78 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

ELV stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,984. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.14.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

