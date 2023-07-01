Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $19.18 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 19,739,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.