Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $104.97 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 244.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $104,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $5,454,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 53,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

