Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $207.50. 3,009,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,214. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

