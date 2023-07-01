Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 242.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,891 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $28,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 29,119,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,602,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

