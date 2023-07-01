Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

NYSE:MMC opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

