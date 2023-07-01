Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON:MKS opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.45) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.95 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($228,035.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 254 shares of company stock valued at $45,016 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

