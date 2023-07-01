Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

