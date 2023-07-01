Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in June

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
Mandom stock remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mandom has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.
About Mandom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandom
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.