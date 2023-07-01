Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.36 and traded as low as $14.94. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 2,341 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

