Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,414,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $73.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.