Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

