Magic Internet Money Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.47 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and approximately $749,422.21 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

