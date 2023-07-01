Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.19. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 38,500 shares.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

