Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
MBUMY remained flat at $7.01 on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.
About Mabuchi Motor
