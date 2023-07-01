Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

MBUMY remained flat at $7.01 on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

About Mabuchi Motor

(Free Report)

See Also

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.