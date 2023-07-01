Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

LYBC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Lyons Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Lyons Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

