Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Critical Comparison

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 1.87 $9.86 million $0.16 11.88 Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A N/A $1.46 7.03

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

18.9% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 19.45% 6.63% 1.10% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

