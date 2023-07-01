Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Live Current Media Stock Performance

Shares of LIVC stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Live Current Media has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community.

