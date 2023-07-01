Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.
Lindsay Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. 274,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Lindsay Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
