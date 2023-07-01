LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.35. 130,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.