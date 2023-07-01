LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 332.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DRN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 757,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,144. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.70. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.