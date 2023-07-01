Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Update

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ LIBY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 32,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Resources Acquisition
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
