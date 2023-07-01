LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the May 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,116,000 after buying an additional 998,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LianBio by 32.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LianBio by 417.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,594 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,193. LianBio has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

