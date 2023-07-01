LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

