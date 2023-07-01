LGT Group Foundation Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

TT opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

