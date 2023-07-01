LGT Group Foundation Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

