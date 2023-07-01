LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.