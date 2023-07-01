LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

