LGT Group Foundation Buys 3,543 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

