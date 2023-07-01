LGT Group Foundation Buys 116,561 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,561 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

