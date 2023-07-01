LGT Group Foundation Acquires 9,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.