LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

