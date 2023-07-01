LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,200 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $153.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

