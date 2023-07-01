LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.07.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.