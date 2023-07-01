LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

MS stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

