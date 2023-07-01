LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

