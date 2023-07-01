LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 600 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $532.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.04. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $535.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

