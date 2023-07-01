LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $202,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

