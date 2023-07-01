Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 7,310 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

