Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 25,812 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

POR stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

