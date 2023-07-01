Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 23,436 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for approximately 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.35% of TreeHouse Foods worth $38,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 245,324 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. UBS Group raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

THS stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

