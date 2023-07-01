Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,738 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.0 %

ABC stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

