Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.3 %

KFY stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.