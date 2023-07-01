Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $17.17 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.30% of BWX Technologies worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

