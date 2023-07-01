Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $110.01 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

