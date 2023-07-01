Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $184.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $185.65.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.