Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 22,101 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %
ALL stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
