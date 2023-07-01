Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

